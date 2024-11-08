CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on March 28th

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

CuriosityStream has a payout ratio of -111.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CuriosityStream to earn ($0.01) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,000.0%.

NASDAQ CURI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.97. 40,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,637. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CuriosityStream from $1.35 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other CuriosityStream news, Director Michael Nikzad sold 58,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $65,963.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,053.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Huberman sold 120,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $177,665.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,433,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,356.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Nikzad sold 58,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $65,963.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 372,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,053.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,673 shares of company stock valued at $379,977. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

