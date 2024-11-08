D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $251,000 Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 86.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 26.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 31.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.35, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $70.13.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

