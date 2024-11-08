DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $110.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.78.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $108.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $113.04.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at $55,773,027.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,791.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,051 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $18,045,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,427 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,648 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $827,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

