David Peter Kelly Sells 1,500 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Peter Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.21, for a total transaction of C$243,319.95.
Shares of KXS opened at C$167.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.97, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Kinaxis Inc. has a one year low of C$132.93 and a one year high of C$172.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$156.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$154.78.
Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.04. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of C$165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2526231 EPS for the current year.
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
