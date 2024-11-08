David Peter Kelly Sells 1,500 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Peter Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.21, for a total transaction of C$243,319.95.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Shares of KXS opened at C$167.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.97, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Kinaxis Inc. has a one year low of C$132.93 and a one year high of C$172.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$156.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$154.78.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.04. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of C$165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2526231 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KXS shares. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$192.67.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

