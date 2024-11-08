Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WDTE) Plans $0.29 Dividend

Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WDTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.2874 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.
Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of WDTE stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $41.46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,112. Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.84 and a twelve month high of $55.77.
