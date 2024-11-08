Definitive Healthcare’s (DH) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DH. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 156.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Definitive Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $109,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

