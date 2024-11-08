Delphi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 129,184 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 129,184 shares during the quarter. Oxford Lane Capital accounts for approximately 1.4% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Delphi Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 935,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.15. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

About Oxford Lane Capital

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.89%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.14%.

(Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.