DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Downgraded to Market Perform Rating by Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.88. 3,916,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,069,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $325,571,000 after buying an additional 3,283,965 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 42.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,420,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,411 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,506,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,105 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 398.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,025,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,026,000 after purchasing an additional 819,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 937,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 782,362 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

