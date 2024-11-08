Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys 304 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,453,000 after purchasing an additional 521,932 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the third quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 5,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 45,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 43.8% during the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 61,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 18,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the third quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 38,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $121.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.78 and a 200-day moving average of $116.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $477.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

