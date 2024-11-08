Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $33,000 Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Western Union were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in Western Union by 9.9% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 540,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 48,596 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Western Union by 4.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,880,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 84,579 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Western Union by 13.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 403,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 49,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 2,062.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.39% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WU. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

