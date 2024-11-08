Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Increases Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Liberty Global were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 151.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,684,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,823 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 85.4% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,511,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,711 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,930,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,303,000 after purchasing an additional 447,135 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,499,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,025,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,728,000 after purchasing an additional 71,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYK opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

