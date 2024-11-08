Desjardins Issues Negative Forecast for TSE:BEI Earnings

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2026 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$37.96 and a one year high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

