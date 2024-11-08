Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Price

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENTG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Get Entegris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Entegris

Entegris Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Entegris has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $147.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.77.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.44 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Entegris by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Entegris by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter.

About Entegris

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.