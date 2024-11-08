Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Price

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EMN. Barclays increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of EMN opened at $103.53 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.14.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $321,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

