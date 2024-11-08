Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Pessimistic Forecast for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Price

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $398.00 to $394.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.64.

CI stock opened at $320.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.37 and its 200 day moving average is $340.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 54.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

