Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $140.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s current price.

EMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.65.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $127.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.05. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.61 and a fifty-two week high of $127.74.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.