Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.46 and last traded at $39.14, with a volume of 142274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Post to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Post AG will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

