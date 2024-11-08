Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.
Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.89. 12,562,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,428,410. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.03.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.97%.
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
