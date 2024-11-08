Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.89. 12,562,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,428,410. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DVN

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.