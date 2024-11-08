Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) is Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 144.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 7.1% of Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 2.68% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $14,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFIP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.41. 5,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,289. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

