Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dine Brands Global stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.25. 478,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,909. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05. The stock has a market cap of $539.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

