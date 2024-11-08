Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Dine Brands Global Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE DIN traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,909. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.71.
Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
