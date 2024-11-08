DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.92 million. DNOW had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.93%. DNOW’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

DNOW Price Performance

NYSE:DNOW traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $14.25. 1,149,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,468. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32. DNOW has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Get DNOW alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

DNOW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.