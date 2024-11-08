Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Cut to “Market Perform” at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $95.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DLTR. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.11.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.52 and a 52 week high of $151.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.