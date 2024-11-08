Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Raised to Buy at Loop Capital

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $559.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $419.00. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.38.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.5 %

DPZ opened at $448.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.67. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $366.58 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.