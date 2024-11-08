Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.515 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

Dover has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 70 consecutive years. Dover has a payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dover to earn $9.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Dover Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $201.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.55. Dover has a 52-week low of $129.63 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,285,578.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,042 shares of company stock worth $7,368,578 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

