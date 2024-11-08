DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DTE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

NYSE DTE traded up $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.27. The company had a trading volume of 360,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,680. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.71 and its 200-day moving average is $118.90. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. DTE Energy has a one year low of $97.43 and a one year high of $131.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in DTE Energy by 407.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 124,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 229,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 12.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 381,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,836,000 after buying an additional 42,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.