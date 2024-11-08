DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP decreased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.46.

NYSE:DTE opened at $117.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $97.31 and a 12-month high of $131.66.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

