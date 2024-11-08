Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 2777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on NAPA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duckhorn Portfolio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $11.10 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.02.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.76 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 27,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

