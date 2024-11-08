Dudley Capital Management LLC Has $404,000 Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Dudley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,684,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,755,838,000 after purchasing an additional 996,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,644,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,674,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,784 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,968,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,147,000 after buying an additional 323,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,835,000 after buying an additional 1,585,447 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 3,614,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,442,000 after buying an additional 127,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $150.71 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

