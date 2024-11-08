Dudley Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,975 CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Dudley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in CAVA Group by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAVA. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays upped their target price on CAVA Group from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

In other CAVA Group news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at $88,196,122.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,994 shares of company stock valued at $38,310,084. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $141.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.11 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.88. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $141.62.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

