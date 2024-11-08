Dudley Capital Management LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dudley Capital Management LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 26.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 554,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,378,000 after buying an additional 115,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $155.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

