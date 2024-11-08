DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Holdings Boosted by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 2.7 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $86.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

