DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.900-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.4 billion-$12.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.4 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.980-0.980 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $86.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.15.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.