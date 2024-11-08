Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECCC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.
Eagle Point Credit Price Performance
Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70.
About Eagle Point Credit
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Point Credit
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- L3Harris: Positioned for Gains With Trump’s Defense Policies
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Is First Solar’s Earnings Drop a Golden Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.