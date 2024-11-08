Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECCC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

About Eagle Point Credit

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.