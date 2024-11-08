Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.150-1.170 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.170-1.210 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of DEA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,290. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 0.72. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $74.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.98 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 6.49%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 557.92%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

