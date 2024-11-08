Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.17 to $1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.150-1.170 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEA. StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.
Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 557.92%.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
