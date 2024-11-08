Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires 129,195 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,195 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of B2Gold worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in B2Gold by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 217,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in B2Gold by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,079,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,312,000 after acquiring an additional 47,967,010 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

BTG traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. 6,157,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,549,530. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13.

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $448.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTG shares. Cormark cut shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

