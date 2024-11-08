Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 77,825 Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 77,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,115,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,298,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,893,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,595,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,209,000.

Lineage Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Lineage stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.39. 274,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Lineage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.94 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.01.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LINE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lineage from $88.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lineage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

