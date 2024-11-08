Easterly Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,865 shares during the period. Whirlpool makes up 1.3% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of Whirlpool worth $16,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHR. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 1,010.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Whirlpool by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHR. Bank of America raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $626,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,233.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Whirlpool stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.26. The company had a trading volume of 104,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,548. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $125.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

