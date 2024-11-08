Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd.

Edgewell Personal Care has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Edgewell Personal Care has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

EPC traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $35.77. The stock had a trading volume of 48,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,840. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $33.27 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $517.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

