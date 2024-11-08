eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Trading Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.14 ($0.07). 2,498,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,737,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.35 ($0.07).

eEnergy Group Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.95.

About eEnergy Group

(Get Free Report)

eEnergy Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eEnergy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eEnergy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.