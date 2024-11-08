Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $18,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,008.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $797.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $561.65 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $901.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $867.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

