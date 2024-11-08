Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Lifted by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,138,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $797.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $561.65 and a one year high of $972.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $901.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $867.32. The company has a market capitalization of $757.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,008.41.

Get Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.