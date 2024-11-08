Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Raised by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,916,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,008.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $19.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $817.25. 900,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,061. The company’s 50 day moving average is $901.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $867.32. The company has a market capitalization of $775.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $561.65 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

