Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 236092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 2.0 %
The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.51. The company had revenue of $551.43 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 31.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.
