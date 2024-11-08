Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,941 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.48% of Endava worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Endava by 5.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Endava during the first quarter worth about $832,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAVA. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $81.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). Endava had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

