Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Senior Officer Sells C$396,990.00 in Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) Senior Officer Donald Paul Gray sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.62, for a total value of C$396,990.00.

EDR stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.66. 1,002,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,816. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$1.94 and a one year high of C$7.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EDR shares. CIBC raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

