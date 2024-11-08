Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Energy Transfer Price Performance
Shares of ET opened at $17.39 on Friday. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.3225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.56%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Energy Transfer
In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
