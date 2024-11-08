Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) & Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) and Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enterprise Financial Services and Norwood Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Financial Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 Norwood Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.16%. Given Enterprise Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enterprise Financial Services is more favorable than Norwood Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Financial Services 19.73% 10.81% 1.24% Norwood Financial 10.90% 7.08% 0.58%

Dividends

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services and Norwood Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Enterprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Enterprise Financial Services pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Norwood Financial pays out 75.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services and Norwood Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Financial Services $833.64 million 2.58 $194.06 million $4.72 12.26 Norwood Financial $103.66 million 2.45 $16.76 million $1.59 19.72

Enterprise Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial. Enterprise Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norwood Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats Norwood Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, small business administration, agricultural, consumer, and other loan products. In addition, it offers treasury management and international trade services; tax credit brokerage services; life insurance premium and sponsor finance; tax credit related lending; other deposit accounts, such as community associations, property management, third party escrow, and trust services; treasury management product and services; customized solutions and products; cash management; fiduciary, investment management, and financial advisory services; and customer hedging products, including international banking, card services, and tax credit businesses. Further, the company provides online, device applications, text, and voice banking; remote deposit capture; internet banking, mobile banking, cash management, positive pay services, fraud detection and prevention, automated payables, check image, and statement and document imaging; and controlled disbursements, repurchase agreements, and sweep investment accounts. Enterprise Financial Services Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

About Norwood Financial

(Get Free Report)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; municipal finance lending; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; construction financing; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers investment securities services; personal and business credit services; trust and investment products; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house activity, real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it engages in the annuity and mutual fund sale, and discount brokerage activities, as well as insurance agency business. The company serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It operates branches in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego, and Yates Counties, New York, as well as automated teller machines. Norwood Financial Corp. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.