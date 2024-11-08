Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Entravision Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Entravision Communications has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

